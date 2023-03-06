Bolt empowers African entrepreneurs while promoting ‘liveable’ cities
The e-hailing service champions shared mobility and integrated transport systems for a more accessible, sustainable future on the continent
Ride-hailing, urbanisation, and climate change — these are some of the biggest factors shaping the world. As one of Africa’s leading ride-sharing services, Bolt understands how connected these issues are and is championing a future that reduces urban congestion and carbon emissions, while creating a world that serves and empowers entrepreneurs.
The freedom of flexibility
A reality we face is failing public transport systems that don’t allow people to move from one place to another effectively. Ride-hailing has become an important bridge for this gap, and as a result hundreds of thousands of people have the opportunity to use a service that’s safer and reliable.
In SA, there are more than 100,000 e-hailing drivers earning an income as entrepreneurs, with many of them earning up to three times the minimum wage.
In Cape Town and across a number of African cities, Bolt moves more people on its roads than traditional bus transport systems. That is a substantial number, especially for a price-sensitive market. There is a need for us to support the circular and entrepreneurial economy and provide means for people to access opportunities, amenities and services.
Shared mobility has the opportunity to reduce congestion and while we haven’t achieved that yet, it’s still important to remember how ride-hailing can be used at different times and purposes. For instance, one vehicle could service 10 people with varying needs; it can take a parent to work, children to school or someone to a clinic. This type of optionality has become important in the transport space.
Putting entrepreneurs in the driver’s seat
Many South Africans may need to turn to self-employment, given the country’s high unemployment rate. Fortunately, the Bolt platform is creating such an opportunity. In SA, there are more than 100,000 e-hailing drivers earning an income as entrepreneurs, with many of them earning up to three times the minimum wage.
But in a market that’s growing so rapidly, entrepreneurs also need to find ways to separate themselves from their competitors. They could provide an additional layer of service or spot the gaps in the market.
The low barriers to entry to the market provide an important catalyst for entrepreneurial drive across the continent.
Bolt is assisting operators by establishing an engagement centre where they can learn about value-added services. Some of these include better financial planning along with soft and interpersonal skills that help manage the clients — the culmination of which can increase their earning potential.
How Bolt has changed it up a gear in the ride-hailing landscape
Bolt operates in markets like Nigeria, Ghana, Tunisia and Kenya, which are regions that are more complex than Canada, Singapore or France, for example. We’ve chosen these markets, because our service should be available to as many people as possible.
The needs in individual markets require the weaving of structured technology interventions coupled with local insights and expertise to ensure the service offered is exceptional, uniform and enabling for drivers and passengers.
As urban landscapes continue to evolve, ride-hailing will change with them to make cities and towns, far and near, more vibrant and liveable.
Bolt provides services in suburban areas and in smaller, remote towns that don’t have access to e-hailing or public transport. These could be places that aren’t on anyone’s radar and would otherwise be left untouched by ride-sharing services.
For Bolt to continue its success in these markets, there needs to be a fair sense of the challenges and the dynamics that come with each region. Much of it is about pivoting and working about problems, many of which are out of our control — like load-shedding and potholes.
This type of business can’t be run remotely either and there is a need to have teams on the ground to understand the challenges faced by communities and to create local solutions. In Africa, we have more than 500 people focusing on the region, who are supported by the global team.
Steering towards the future
As urban landscapes continue to evolve, ride-hailing will change with them to make cities and towns, far and near, more vibrant and liveable. I estimate that in the next five years, ride-hailing companies will plug into public transport systems to create integrated and seamless journeys for people to take, while continued data sharing will help governments plan better cities.
A lot of African cities and governments are realising the impact tech platforms like Bolt can have. I foresee a lot more thought by the government on how to manage the digital economy, and how to make it fair and accessible.
I hope that eventually, the focus moves away from building cities for private cars and towards how the city works for people who use shared mobility to get around.
This article was sponsored by Bolt.