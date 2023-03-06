Bolt empowers African entrepreneurs while promoting ‘liveable’ cities

In Cape Town and across a number of African cities, Bolt moves more people on its roads than traditional bus transport systems. That is a substantial number, especially for a price-sensitive market. There is a need for us to support the circular and entrepreneurial economy and provide means for people to access opportunities, amenities and services.

Shared mobility has the opportunity to reduce congestion and while we haven’t achieved that yet, it’s still important to remember how ride-hailing can be used at different times and purposes. For instance, one vehicle could service 10 people with varying needs; it can take a parent to work, children to school or someone to a clinic. This type of optionality has become important in the transport space.

Putting entrepreneurs in the driver’s seat

Many South Africans may need to turn to self-employment, given the country’s high unemployment rate. Fortunately, the Bolt platform is creating such an opportunity. In SA, there are more than 100,000 e-hailing drivers earning an income as entrepreneurs, with many of them earning up to three times the minimum wage.

But in a market that’s growing so rapidly, entrepreneurs also need to find ways to separate themselves from their competitors. They could provide an additional layer of service or spot the gaps in the market.