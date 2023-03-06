Companies

Altria to buy vaping start-up NJoy for $2.8bn

The Marlboro maker bets again on e-cigarette market after losing billions through its investment in Juul

06 March 2023 - 19:21 Deborah Mary Sophia
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Altria said on Monday it would buy start-up NJoy for about $2.75bn in cash, in a fresh bet by the Marlboro maker on the e-cigarette market after losing billions through its investment in Juul.

Big tobacco firms are investing heavily in traditional cigarette alternatives as smoking rates decline globally, but the e-cigarette category has faced tough regulatory scrutiny over underage usage and health concerns.

Altria is betting that NJoy will prove to be an easier way to tap the market since six of the company’s products have received full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration.

In comparison, Juul is still seeking approval of its products and is under the threat that the health regulator could pull its products off shelves nationwide as it briefly did last year.

" (NJoy) is an authorised product versus a pending product (from Juul). There are no litigation challenges. The youth usage is at minimum and so that brings a level of certainty,” said Altria CEO Billy Gifford.

Still, NJoy’s US market share lags well behind that of Juul.

“If Altria wants to make NJoy successful enough so that its e-cig market share becomes somewhat respectable ... we believe it will have to spend very aggressively,” Barclays analysts said.

Altria on Friday exchanged its investment in Juul, last valued at $250m, for some of the vaping company’s heated tobacco intellectual property.

“We are no longer limited by the terms of those agreements to pursue other strategic opportunities and partnerships,” Juul said.

Altria’s stake in Juul, valued at $12.8bn in 2018, had raised antitrust concerns and the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint in April 2020. But an administrative law judge dismissed the complaint in February 2022.

To help fund the deal, Altria said it would use cash from a $2.7bn agreement it entered with Philip Morris International last year for its IQOS heated tobacco products.

The NJoy deal will include an additional $500m in cash payments based on regulatory approvals of the company’s other products.

