Private schooling group Curro reported a dip in profit in its latest annual results despite a jump in revenue and higher enrolment as it expanded to meet the growing need of parents willing to pay for private education amid the general decline of state schools.
The profit of the company, valued at R5.23bn on the JSE, decreased 6.4% year on year to R235m in its 2022 annual results to end-December, while total comprehensive income for the year was down 10.6% to R271m as impairments and higher financing costs also ate into its profit...
Curro reports drop in profit despite higher enrolment
The private schooling group spent more on expanding its business to meet higher demand amid the general decline of public schools
