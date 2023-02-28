Japan’s ad giant Dentsu indicted over suspected bid rigging for Tokyo Olympics

Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
President breaks silence on former CEO's explosive claims of crime and corruption at Eskom
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
Tokyo — Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday indicted six companies including advertising giant Dentsu and seven individuals over the suspected rigging of bids worth $320m (R5.8bn) for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
The indictments follow months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 after a Covid-19 postponement.
In response to the indictment, Dentsu said it had set up a committee of outside experts, chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, to review and investigate the case. Dentsu Japan’s CEO and other executives would also return a portion of their compensation for six months, it said.
“The company takes this situation seriously and offers its sincere apologies to its business partners, shareholders and all other relevant parties for any inconvenience or concern this may cause,” Dentsu said in a statement.
Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency, Fuji Creative Corporation, Cerespo and Same Two were also indicted, along with officials who were in charge of the bidding at the time, prosecutors said.
Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency and Fuji Creative Corporation parent Fuji Media also issued similar statements of apology. Same Two declined to comment.
Cerespo, which local media said was denying being involved, said in a statement it would continue to explain its version of the events in court.
The Tokyo Games have also been tainted by a separate scandal in which Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and a former Dentsu executive, was arrested last year on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.
Tuesday’s indictment came after Japan’s Fair Trade Commission filed a criminal complaint against the companies and individuals, citing a “huge” societal impact and the size of the contracts.
It said collusion took place in 2018 and covered contracts estimated to be worth a total of ¥43.7bn ($320.33m), including some for test events ahead of the Olympics.
“We determined that this is a malicious and serious case that will have a broad impact on people’s lives,” commission investigator Goh Okumura told a media briefing.
Dentsu, Cerespo and Fuji Creative have already been barred from bidding for contracts at the industry, foreign and education ministries for nine months.
Executives from advertising firm ADK Holdings, business suits retailer Aoki Holdings and publishing firm Kadokawa have been arrested in connection with the separate bribery case.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan’s ad giant Dentsu indicted over suspected bid rigging for Tokyo Olympics
Dentsu and others apologise to business partners and shareholders
Tokyo — Japanese prosecutors on Tuesday indicted six companies including advertising giant Dentsu and seven individuals over the suspected rigging of bids worth $320m (R5.8bn) for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.
The indictments follow months of investigations into alleged corruption in the planning and sponsorship of the Tokyo Games, held in 2021 after a Covid-19 postponement.
In response to the indictment, Dentsu said it had set up a committee of outside experts, chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, to review and investigate the case. Dentsu Japan’s CEO and other executives would also return a portion of their compensation for six months, it said.
“The company takes this situation seriously and offers its sincere apologies to its business partners, shareholders and all other relevant parties for any inconvenience or concern this may cause,” Dentsu said in a statement.
Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency, Fuji Creative Corporation, Cerespo and Same Two were also indicted, along with officials who were in charge of the bidding at the time, prosecutors said.
Hakuhodo, Tokyu Agency and Fuji Creative Corporation parent Fuji Media also issued similar statements of apology. Same Two declined to comment.
Cerespo, which local media said was denying being involved, said in a statement it would continue to explain its version of the events in court.
The Tokyo Games have also been tainted by a separate scandal in which Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics board and a former Dentsu executive, was arrested last year on suspicion of receiving bribes from Olympic sponsors.
Tuesday’s indictment came after Japan’s Fair Trade Commission filed a criminal complaint against the companies and individuals, citing a “huge” societal impact and the size of the contracts.
It said collusion took place in 2018 and covered contracts estimated to be worth a total of ¥43.7bn ($320.33m), including some for test events ahead of the Olympics.
“We determined that this is a malicious and serious case that will have a broad impact on people’s lives,” commission investigator Goh Okumura told a media briefing.
Dentsu, Cerespo and Fuji Creative have already been barred from bidding for contracts at the industry, foreign and education ministries for nine months.
Executives from advertising firm ADK Holdings, business suits retailer Aoki Holdings and publishing firm Kadokawa have been arrested in connection with the separate bribery case.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.