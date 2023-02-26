Companies

Nampak slashes job cuts to 20 after Numsa talks

Packaging company initially earmarked 213 staff for retrenchment, but most will not get enhanced voluntary severance packages

26 February 2023 - 17:18 Michelle Gumede

Packaging giant Nampak has avoided a swathe of retrenchments at its plastics division after talks with unions resulted in an agreement to cut 20 jobs instead of the 213 initially planned.

The diversified packaging manufacturer concluded an agreement with the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) last week to pay severance packages by April 1 to those workers leaving at end-March. Staff who will depart at end-June are expected to receive payouts by July 1...

