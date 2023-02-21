Companies

WATCH: Super Group thrives in tough times

Business Day TV speaks to Super Group CEO Peter Mountford

21 February 2023 - 21:24
Peter Mountford. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Peter Mountford. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

JSE-listed Super Group says it managed to navigate a global slowdown and intense power cuts in SA, and has delivered double-digit interim revenues and profits for the six months to end-December. Group CEO Peter Mountford joined Business Day TV to unpack the performance.

