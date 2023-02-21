Walmart warns earnings will be lower than forecast

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
Walmart forecast annual earnings below estimates on Tuesday, saying it was cautious about the economic outlook for 2023 and that consumers were likely to continue shopping for lower-priced items that could pressure its margins.
Shares of the world’s largest retailer fell 2.6% to $142.50 in pre-market trading.
Walmart, which operates more than 5,000 stores in the US, has been using its market power to negotiate better prices from its suppliers and ward off competition from rivals such as Target Corp, whose shelves are relatively pricier.
However, lower prices and discounts, along with weak consumer sentiment and Walmart’s decision to increase employee wages, are expected to take a toll on its margins this year.
“There’s still a lot of trepidation and uncertainty with the economic outlook,” CFO John David Rainey said. “Balance sheets are continuing to get thinner, savings rate is roughly half of what it was at a pre-pandemic level and we’ve not been in a situation like this where the Fed is raising at the rate that it does.
“So, that makes us cautious on the economic outlook because we simply don’t know what we don’t know.”
Walmart forecast fiscal 2024 EPS of $5.90 to $6.05, compared with analysts’ estimates of $6.50, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
The consolidated gross profit rate declined 83 basis points in the holiday quarter, primarily due to markdowns and sales of lower-margin products, the company said.
There is also no guarantee that Walmart will be able to keep prices lower enough to spur demand. A number of its biggest suppliers, including Nestle, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever, have said in recent weeks they are planning more price increases this year.
However, Kraft Heinz and PepsiCo plan to pause further price hikes to counteract declining volumes, but their prices are still substantially higher than a year earlier.
Rainey said a consumer shift towards buying more food and consumables from general merchandise is expected to be a drag on margins this year.
Still, Walmart reported strong demand in the quarter ended January 31, posting total revenue of $164.05bn, a 7.3% increase from last year. Analysts had estimated revenue of $159.76bn.
Quarterly attributable income rose 76.2% to $6.28bn, helped by unrealised gains in equity and other investments.
Reuters
Walmart warns earnings will be lower than forecast
World’s largest retailer posts 76% jump in quarterly profit but says the economic outlook and consumer sentiment for 2023 are uncertain
