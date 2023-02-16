Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Tesla laid off dozens of employees from its Autopilot department at its Buffalo plant in New York on Wednesday, a day after workers launched a campaign to form a union, according to a complaint filed with a government agency.
Workers at Tesla in New York said earlier this week they would unionise with Workers United Upstate New York, which would help give them a voice at their workplace.
The Workers United Upstate New York union in a filing with the US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Wednesday accused the world’s most valuable automaker of hitting back by terminating some of the employees “in retaliation for union activity”.
The union said in a statement that the company fired more than 30 employees. Workers received email with an updated policy prohibiting them from recording workplace meetings without the permission of all participants.
“This policy violates federal labour law and also flouts New York’s one-party consent law to record conversations.”
Employees asked the electric carmaker to respect their right to organise a union, and called on the company to sign the Fair Election Principles, which would prevent Tesla from threatening or retaliating against the workers.
CEO Elon Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to unions and said in a 2018 tweet that employees would lose their stock options if they formed a union, prompting the NLRB to ask him to delete the tweet.
Reuters
Tesla fires staff for trade union activity
CEO Elon Musk has in the past been vocal about his opposition to worker organisations
