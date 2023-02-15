Barclays to reduce funding for oil and gas projects

Primary dealers placed R16.8bn worth of orders at the weekly auction — more than four times the R3.9bn of securities on offer, the Reserve Bank says
The government’s plans are also not compliant with the binding constitutional criteria set by the Constitutional Court for our anti-corruption entity
MEC David Maynier is working with police to ensure that thousands of pupils can return to school
The multiparty coalition say it is an important step in stabilising and ensuring the future of the multiparty coalition running SA’s capital city
The former Absa CEO and head of the Presidential Climate Finance Task Team joins on May 1
But the Tyre Importers Association has warned such duties will make it difficult for financially constrained consumers to afford new tyres
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
Sturgeon steered her SNP to unrivalled dominance in Scotland and built on her popular support with her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic
Iranian-American billionaire reportedly working with a consortium of investors and an offer is likely within weeks
The electric VW ID 2 will reportedly adopt the Golf name when it goes on sale in 2025
London — Barclays says it is tightening lending criteria for coal power and will stop financing oil sands exploration and production, but did not announce new restrictions on oil and gas lending as some rivals have.
The British lender on Wednesday extended a previously announced plan to phase out financing for clients involved in coal-fired power generation by 2030 from the UK and EU, to include other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Banks globally have been detailing their plans to cut emissions and keep a lid on the rise in global temperatures, but environmental campaigners accuse them of moving too slowly and have called on them to stop financing new oil and gas drilling.
Announcing results for 2022, Barclays said it will stop financing all oil tar sands companies, as well as new oil sands pipelines, whereas previously it had said it would work with those firms undertaking efforts to reduce their emissions.
However, some environmental activists had hoped the bank would announce a new policy on financing for oil and gas, after HSBC said in December it would stop direct funding of new oil and gas fields.
Barclays also set its first emission-cutting target for the automotive manufacturing industry, with a pledge to reduce emissions intensity by between 40% and 64% by 2030 against a 2022 baseline.
For the residential real estate sector, Barclays set a “convergence point” of reducing emissions by 40% by 2030, which it said was not a target because decarbonising UK homes was dependent on wider changes beyond its control.
The bank said it was on track to meet its 2030 targets with reductions in financed emissions for industries including energy, power and steel.
The absolute emissions generated by its energy clients have dropped 32% since 2020, putting it on track for a 40% reduction by 2030, but the bank acknowledged this was helped by cash-rich energy customers needing less finance in 2022.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Barclays to reduce funding for oil and gas projects
London — Barclays says it is tightening lending criteria for coal power and will stop financing oil sands exploration and production, but did not announce new restrictions on oil and gas lending as some rivals have.
The British lender on Wednesday extended a previously announced plan to phase out financing for clients involved in coal-fired power generation by 2030 from the UK and EU, to include other countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Banks globally have been detailing their plans to cut emissions and keep a lid on the rise in global temperatures, but environmental campaigners accuse them of moving too slowly and have called on them to stop financing new oil and gas drilling.
Announcing results for 2022, Barclays said it will stop financing all oil tar sands companies, as well as new oil sands pipelines, whereas previously it had said it would work with those firms undertaking efforts to reduce their emissions.
However, some environmental activists had hoped the bank would announce a new policy on financing for oil and gas, after HSBC said in December it would stop direct funding of new oil and gas fields.
Barclays also set its first emission-cutting target for the automotive manufacturing industry, with a pledge to reduce emissions intensity by between 40% and 64% by 2030 against a 2022 baseline.
For the residential real estate sector, Barclays set a “convergence point” of reducing emissions by 40% by 2030, which it said was not a target because decarbonising UK homes was dependent on wider changes beyond its control.
The bank said it was on track to meet its 2030 targets with reductions in financed emissions for industries including energy, power and steel.
The absolute emissions generated by its energy clients have dropped 32% since 2020, putting it on track for a 40% reduction by 2030, but the bank acknowledged this was helped by cash-rich energy customers needing less finance in 2022.
Reuters
Saudi Aramco CEO says green investing threatens global energy security
South Korea fines German carmakers $33.5m for colluding on emissions
Money managers urge banks to stop funding new oil and gas projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Ikea faces sticky problem uniting its glue with climate goals
Leftover Chinese hot pot could be powering your holiday flight
Aspen Pharmacare aims to be off power grid in 18 months
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.