Cash flow counts: getting it right before year-end

Your company's cash flow should be monitored regularly with your accounts department to prepare for rainy days that may lie ahead.

With the cost-of-living crisis coupled with near constant load-shedding, there may be more of those than expected.

What is cash flow — and why does it matter?

Cash flow is the money that goes in and out of a business through customers or clients buying services.

It’s typically categorised as cash flows from operations, investing and financing. Cash received represents inflows, while money spent on expenses such as office rent, business loans, credit card payments or outstanding invoices represents outflows.

Cash flow differs from revenues, which refer to the income earned from selling goods and services. It’s not the same as profit, which is the sum of money left after you’ve subtracted your company’s expenses from your revenues and paid off all outstanding obligations.

Your cash flow tells you what’s in the bank, what’s owed to you — and what you owe to others. It also shows when activity in and out is due to happen.

Your cash flow statement is a financial statement that reports where your company gets cash from (cash sources) and where it gets spent (cash usage) over time.

Understanding your cash flow is one of the most crucial financial reporting objectives. It’s essential to assess your liquidity and financial performance.

Positive and negative cashflows

A positive cash flow means there’s more money coming into the business than going out. When this is the case, you can settle any outstanding debts, pay your bills on time and in full, and return money to your shareholders.

A positive cash flow enables you to think about the future, consider reinvesting in your company’s growth, and provide an invaluable buffer against future financial challenges, including ensuring your business continues its operations undisturbed by long bouts of load-shedding.