Companies

Curro flags higher profits as enrolment grows

Despite the tough economy, parents fork out for private education amid problems in public schools

BL Premium
13 February 2023 - 12:21 Nico Gous

Private schooling group Curro benefited from more parents turning to private education despite the high costs as problems in public schools, including placement, persist.

As a result, the company, valued at R5.39bn on the JSE, expects a boost in profits when it releases its 2022 annual results next month as enrolment rose 3.5% year on year to 72,835 learners in the year end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.