Companies

Bowler Metcalf aims to establish power mix after production hit

The group plans for a mix of municipal curtailment agreements, additional generating capacity and solar and storage solutions

BL Premium
12 February 2023 - 17:50 Michelle Gumede

Specialist plastics manufacturer Bowler Metcalf, which runs an energy-intensive plastic converting business, says it is repositioning itself to establish a power mix for its operations after disruptions affected 70% of its available production days in the past six months.

In the period, the company’s share price has fallen 10%, closing 3.02% lower at R9 on Friday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.