Tongaat Hulett appoints interim CEO

Gavin Hudson resigned from the troubled sugar giant in January

07 February 2023 - 10:47 Nico Gous

Tongaat Hulett has appointed an acting CEO as the sugar company battles to survive.

Gavin Hudson, who resigned on January 30 as CEO and executive director, will leave at the end of February and will be replaced by executive director Dan Marokane at the start of March...

