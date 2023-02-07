Hertz falls short on planned Tesla orders

Business Day TV talks to Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state
Business Day TV speaks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
Investors have lost trust in the government, Neal Froneman says
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
If the job situation remains very hot 'it may well be the case that we have to do more', says Fed chair
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
This two-door diesel has athletic looks and sporty driver appeal but saves money at the pumps
Hertz Global Holdings ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing.
In an annual regulatory filing on Tuesday, Hertz said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11% of its fleet. That means Hertz had fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet — less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022...
