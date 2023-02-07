Companies

Hertz falls short on planned Tesla orders

There were fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet, less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022

07 February 2023 - 20:29 Craig Trudell and David Welch

Hertz Global Holdings ended last year with far fewer Tesla vehicles in its fleet than planned when the rental-car company was plotting its late 2021 stock listing.

In an annual regulatory filing on Tuesday, Hertz said its rental fleet in the Americas peaked at 428,700 vehicles last year, and that Teslas were 11% of its fleet. That means Hertz had fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet — less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022...

