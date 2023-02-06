Rothschild family to take investment bank private

Business Day TV talks to Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston and independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Paris — In a show of confidence that strengthens the Rothschild family’s grip on its Paris-listed investment bank, the financial dynasty said on Monday it plans to take Rothschild & Co private.
Rothschild & Co, best known for its deal-making division that once employed French President Emmanuel Macron, has grown over the past three decades beyond pure advisory for mergers and acquisitions and into wealth management, private equity and debt financing.
That development, formerly led by David de Rothschild and now by his son Alexandre, means the family does not need as much access to capital from the public equity markets, the family holding Concordia said in a statement.
“Furthermore, each of the businesses is better assessed on the basis of their long-term performance rather than short-term earnings,” Concordia added.
“This makes private ownership of the group more appropriate than a public listing.”
At a time of slower M&A activity and falling advisory fees, taking the family-held firm private would shield its activities from the day-to-day scrutiny and pressure from the markets.
Revenue from deal-making at the five largest US banks slumped 53% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Reuters.
In Europe, investment banking income at Deutsche Bank and UBS dropped 71% and 52%, respectively, in the last three month of 2022.
Concordia
Under the current take-private plan, Concordia, Rothschild & Co’s largest shareholder, is poised to file a tender offer for the investment bank's shares at €48 each, Rothschild said in a statement. Concordia is the number one vehicle of the family holdings in the company, with a 38% stake.
The price represents a premium of 19% compared to Rothschild & Co’s closing stock price on Friday of €40.25s, and a 34% premium to the volume-weighted average share price of the last four months.
Rothschild’s shares surged 16.5% in morning trading to €46.9 per share, valuing the group at €3.6bn.
The private ownership plan will be submitted to shareholders on May 25, the investment bank said, adding that an exceptional dividend of €8 per share would be paid if Concordia follows suit with its buyout offer.
The Rothschild family owned close to 55% of the bank’s shares and 69% of exercisable voting rights at the end of last year, according to the bank’s website.
Rothschild & Co posted revenue of €2.2bn for the first nine months of 2022, with gains across all business lines from deal advisory to wealth and asset management, as per its latest earnings report.
However, the group warned of a “more challenging year” ahead, with lower deal activity and declining assets under management affecting fee income.
Rothschild & Co said it would provide further details on the private ownership plan on February 13, when it reports full-year results.
Reuters
