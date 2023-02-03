Companies

Hudaco takes tough line with government, condemning its economic policies

The criticism highlights the growing frustration among businesses hobbled by frequent power cuts and decaying bulk infrastructure

03 February 2023 - 12:36 Andries Mahlangu

Hudaco Industries, which imports a range of automotive, industrial and electrical products, has strongly criticised the government for its economic policies and its governance failures which it says have been major contributors to the challenging economic conditions and deteriorating living conditions in SA.

In hard-hitting commentary accompanying its results for the year to end-November, Hudaco said on Friday “doing business in SA in 2022 has meant having to deal with, among other things: the government’s malaise, which has manifested itself in rampant corruption now rapidly spreading throughout society, the collapse of critical infrastructure and general ineptitude at organs of state”...

