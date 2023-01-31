Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig

31 January 2023 - 20:30
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Kunze from Sanlam Private Wealth
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to Roy Mutooni from Absa Asset Management and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Pandor steps up for MTN over Ghana tax assessment
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
RMB appoints Isaah Mhlanga as new chief economist
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shoprite spends R560m on diesel as interim sales ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Emboldened investors boost value of Naspers ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.