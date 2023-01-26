Companies

Finance directors have to prove their mettle amid end of easy money

Demand rises for good CFOs as companies grapple with inflation and higher rates

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 20:22 Sabah Meddings

It’s not just truck drivers and nurses. The most acute labour shortage for many companies right now is the chief financial officer.  

Assignments for CFO appointments across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are up almost a third on this time last year, according to executive-search firm Spencer Stuart. As inflation and higher interest rates signal the end of easy money, companies are seeking more from their finance directors...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.