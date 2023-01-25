Companies

Naspers and Prosus to reduce staff, including at SA offices

The e-commerce firm will make cuts at its corporate centres over the next year in 15 locations, CEO Bob van Dijk says

25 January 2023 - 19:29 Loni Prinsloo

Amsterdam-listed Prosus and its parent Naspers are planning to cut their corporate workforce by 30%, becoming the latest global tech company to announce layoffs. 

The firm, one of Europe’s largest e-commerce companies by asset value, will make cuts at its corporate centres, including hubs in Hong Kong, Amsterdam and SA, CEO Bob van Dijk said in an interview on Wednesday. The job cuts will take place over the next year and about 15 locations will be affected, he said. ..

