WATCH: Technical analysis on insurance stocks

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

23 January 2023 - 22:40
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
For this week’s trade of the week, independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta takes a look at insurance stocks by unpacking his technical analysis on Discovery, Momentum, Old Mutual and Sanlam.

