German cartel watchdog puts a paw on PayPal

Tech company tells merchants they may not lower prices for customers using a cheaper payment method

23 January 2023 - 16:54 Kirsti Knolle and Matthias Inverardi
Berlin — Germany’s cartel office regulator has initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition, it said on Monday.

The subject of the proceedings is PayPal’s rules for additional charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The regulator is investigating rules that say merchants may not offer their goods and services at a lower price to customers who choose a cheaper payment method than PayPal.

PayPal demands that sellers do not express a preference for other payment methods or make their use more convenient for customers, according to the antitrust watchdog.

“These clauses could restrict competition and constitute a violation of the prohibition of abuse,” said cartel office chief Andreas Mundt in a statement.

“We will now examine what market power PayPal has and to what extent online merchants are dependent on offering PayPal as a payment method.”

The watchdog is closely watching internet companies to ensure fair competition. Changes to Germany’s antitrust laws for digital corporations, which came into effect in 2021, give the cartel office more power in identifying and prohibiting companies’ dominant positions.

The authority has previously initiated proceedings against Amazon and Facebook.

