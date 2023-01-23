German cartel watchdog puts a paw on PayPal

Signs of inflation softening, falls in commodity prices and the easing of China’s Covid restrictions have raised hopes that a global economic downturn may not be as severe as feared
Only a shift away from the arbitrary criterion of skin colour and toward merit, value for money and nonracialism will bring economic empowerment to those who most desperately need it
The president says government has committed to a mix of coal, gas, hydro, wind, sun, nuclear and biogas
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, FNB senior economist
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Lead investigator resumes work after probe was derailed by political resistance
Nketiah proves an able replacement for Jesus
In Dubai more is always more, and that maxim has undoubtedly been taken to heart at the new Atlantis The Royal island resort
Berlin — Germany’s cartel office regulator has initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition, it said on Monday.
The subject of the proceedings is PayPal’s rules for additional charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The regulator is investigating rules that say merchants may not offer their goods and services at a lower price to customers who choose a cheaper payment method than PayPal.
PayPal demands that sellers do not express a preference for other payment methods or make their use more convenient for customers, according to the antitrust watchdog.
“These clauses could restrict competition and constitute a violation of the prohibition of abuse,” said cartel office chief Andreas Mundt in a statement.
“We will now examine what market power PayPal has and to what extent online merchants are dependent on offering PayPal as a payment method.”
The watchdog is closely watching internet companies to ensure fair competition. Changes to Germany’s antitrust laws for digital corporations, which came into effect in 2021, give the cartel office more power in identifying and prohibiting companies’ dominant positions.
The authority has previously initiated proceedings against Amazon and Facebook.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
German cartel watchdog puts a paw on PayPal
Tech company tells merchants they may not lower prices for customers using a cheaper payment method
Berlin — Germany’s cartel office regulator has initiated proceedings against payment company PayPal Europe over the possibility that it hindered competition, it said on Monday.
The subject of the proceedings is PayPal’s rules for additional charges and the presentation of PayPal in the terms of use for Germany, the watchdog said. PayPal did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The regulator is investigating rules that say merchants may not offer their goods and services at a lower price to customers who choose a cheaper payment method than PayPal.
PayPal demands that sellers do not express a preference for other payment methods or make their use more convenient for customers, according to the antitrust watchdog.
“These clauses could restrict competition and constitute a violation of the prohibition of abuse,” said cartel office chief Andreas Mundt in a statement.
“We will now examine what market power PayPal has and to what extent online merchants are dependent on offering PayPal as a payment method.”
The watchdog is closely watching internet companies to ensure fair competition. Changes to Germany’s antitrust laws for digital corporations, which came into effect in 2021, give the cartel office more power in identifying and prohibiting companies’ dominant positions.
The authority has previously initiated proceedings against Amazon and Facebook.
Reuters
Africa defies global trend with funding for start-ups surging
MARTIN PEERS: PayPal and Pinterest shouldn’t expect Elliott Management to be a white knight
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Takealot’s plan to take on Amazon
PODCAST | Email impersonators and the risk they present to business
Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.