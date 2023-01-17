Companies

Whirlpool partners Arcelik in Europe, quits Middle East and Africa

The move comes after the US appliance maker launched a review of its operations and said it planned to focus on higher margin ventures

17 January 2023 - 20:34 Agency Staff
The Whirlpool logo is seen at their plant in Apodaca, Monterrey, Mexico January 27, 2017. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
The Whirlpool logo is seen at their plant in Apodaca, Monterrey, Mexico January 27, 2017. FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

US home appliances maker Whirlpool is folding its European business into a new company controlled by Turkish rival Arcelik, reducing its exposure to a market where it had warned attractive profit margins could be some way off.

Whirlpool also said it had agreed to sell its Middle Eastern and African businesses to Arcelik, which the Turkish firm said was for €20m in cash.

The moves come after Whirlpool launched a review of its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) operations in April 2022 and said it planned to focus on higher margin businesses.

Global firms have been cutting their European operations due to sluggish growth and high energy costs. Turkish exporters, meanwhile, have gained a competitive edge from a plunge in the country’s lira currency to record lows, making goods produced in Turkey cheaper to overseas buyers.

“This allows us to participate in significant value creation from the repositioning of the business and cost synergies through our minority interest,” said Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer.

Tech giants get their minds over Matter

A new smart-home standard came into its own during last week’s Consumer Electronics Show
Business
2 days ago

The new firm will include Arcelik’s European units such as major domestic appliances, small domestic appliances and consumer electronics. Whirlpool will own 25% and Arcelik will own 75%, the US-based company said on Tuesday.

Arcelik’s shares were up 5.1% at midmorning, after rising as much as 9.4% after the announcement.

“This new business will increase the competitiveness of Koc Group and Arcelik and create great value for both our country and our stakeholders,” said Levent Cakıroglu, CEO of Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding, which owns Arcelik.

The combined entity is expected to have annual sales of €6bn and is likely to have more than 20,000 employees across multiple European countries.

Whirlpool will retain ownership of its EMEA KitchenAid unit, it said.

The US firm said the Middle Eastern and African businesses being sold to Arcelik had sales of about $4.2bn in 2021. The entirety of Whirlpool’s EMEA business reported sales of $5.01bn last year.

The transactions will negatively impact Whirlpool’s full-year earnings per share by $26 to $28 on a GAAP accounting basis, the company said, adding it took a writedown of about $1.5bn on its EMEA business in the fourth quarter.

The deals are expected to be completed in the second half of 2023, subject to regulatory approval, Arcelik said.

Reuters

READ MORE:

Morgan Stanley posts 41% drop in quarterly profit

Revenue from the New York-based firm’s investment banking business tumbles 49% in fourth quarter
Companies
3 hours ago

Sanlam Private Equity buys controlling stake in SkipWaste

Sanlam’s BEE credentials set to make target company the largest majority black-owned integrated waste management provider in SA
Companies
6 hours ago

EOH tests shareholder faith with R500m rights issue

The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Companies
8 hours ago

Nissan and Renault in drive to revamp alliance

Talks under way for Renault to reduce stake in Japanese carmaker
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Small-cap gurus give their 2023 stock picks
Companies / Financial Services
2.
BREAKING NEWS: Spar CEO and former chair to leave ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EOH tests shareholder faith with R500m rights ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Blackouts, tariff hikes weigh on businesses, says ...
Companies
5.
Momentum Metropolitan certified as a Top Employer ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.