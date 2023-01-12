Companies

SA companies set to hike pay by 6.1% on average

Report by global risk and HR adviser WTW shows local firms are also planning to increase staff amid signs of an improving business outlook

BL Premium
12 January 2023 - 18:34 Garth Theunissen

SA employers are planning to increase their staff budgets to enable pay increases of 6.1% on average in 2023 as they battle to attract and retain staff in the present inflationary cycle.

That’s according to international risk adviser and HR consultant Willis Towers Watson (WTW), which surveyed 423 local businesses as part of its annual global pay survey. WTW’s latest Salary Budget Planning Report found that the pay increases planned for 2023 compared with an average 5.9% pay rise in 2022...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.