France’s Tereos fined for killing tonnes of fish

12 January 2023 - 16:55 Sybille de La Hamaide
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Paris — French sugar and ethanol maker Tereos was ordered to pay more than €9.5m on Thursday for polluting a river in 2020 that flows from France to Belgium, killing thousands of fish, the company said.

A leak had been found in a 100,000m3 settling pond at Tereos’ factory in Escaudoeuvres in northern France, which led to the spill of waste water into a tributary of the Scheldt river, also known as the Escaut.

“We have our share of responsibility as a company but we regret that the court did not take into account the fact that there was a multitude of casualties and responsibilities,” a Tereos spokesperson said.

Authorities in the Belgian region of Wallonia had said 50-70 tonnes of fish died in its territory along a 36km stretch of the Scheldt and also accused the French authorities of being too slow to issue a warning.

About 13 tonnes of dead fish were also found on the French side of the border.

The court ordered a fine of €500,000 and more than €9m in damages, the Tereos spokesperson said, adding the group had not yet decided whether it would appeal the decision.

Sugar beet residues are rich in organic matter and can drive down oxygen levels in rivers.

Reuters

US seeks ways to calm Hyundai’s nerves on new EV rules

Climate and energy envoy plans to visit SA as the US seeks minerals critical to battery production under new climate and energy bill
23 hours ago

Environmental groups take legal action over Danone’s plastic use

Groups want Danone to republish its compulsory duty of care report and specifically account for its plastic use, including a concrete strategy to ...
3 days ago
