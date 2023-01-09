VW’s CARIAD software chief promises progress, one jump at a time

JSE all share jumps as much as 2% to cross the 78,000-point mark for the first time as markets across the globe rise
CEOs have come to speak out less in recent times, and it’s not always because they are cowards
Advocates Geoff Budlender, Jerome Wilson and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi will serve on a part-time basis and advise on points of law
The president side-stepped questions about SA’s energy woes
US regulators say he failed to disclose improper relationships with employees at the company
SA urban, time-poor, money-rich consumers to quickly accelerate their demand for e-grocery services - Fitch Solutions
Start-ups raised R91bn in 2022, says Briter Bridges, but that may be a high-water mark as tech slump deepens
Biden and other world leaders condemn ‘outrageous’ act after supporters of Brazil's former president stormed government buildings
Spaniard plans to ‘sit down and talk’ to Cristiano Ronaldo, who has joined Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr
More people bought the British luxury marque’s cars than ever before despite an average price of R9.1m
Detroit — Volkswagen’s software division, CARIAD, has emerged from a review ordered by VW’s new CEO with a plan to work towards a unified software architecture for future vehicles one jump at a time, according to CARIAD chief Dirk Hilgenberg.
“I call our program ‘triple jump’,” Hilgenberg told Reuters at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. “You do one jump after another.”
The next key step will be the launch of the Porsche Macan SUV in 2024, which will have VW’s new premium software architecture.
Volkswagen’s ultimate goal is a “unified” software and electronics architecture for all VW group vehicles. It will rely on Qualcomm “system on a chip” semiconductors in Europe and North America, and in China will use super-chips developed with Chinese partner Horizon Robotics.
“We are not allowed to pull data out of China,” Hilgenberg said. Volkswagen has promised investors an update on software progress in March.
Delays and cost overruns at CARIAD were one of the factors behind the VW supervisory board’s decision last summer to oust Herbert Diess as CEO and replace him with Porsche chief Oliver Blume.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters a new software platform intended to enable “Level 4” autonomous driving, which was due to be implemented across the fleet from 2026, will be pushed back to the end of the decade. One source said a 2028 start was likely.
Hilgenberg declined to discuss specific dates. “Let’s deliver product,” he said.
He illustrated CARIAD’s challenge using a slide showing three diagrams representing a vehicle’s electronics.
VW’s old approach used 120 small computers controlling separate functions.
The future was shown with a schematic of an electric car ruled by one master “system on a chip” — powerful enough to run automated driving systems, stream video to the dashboard and transmit data about driving behaviour, charging habits, battery life and other functions back to VW via the “Cloud”.
Volkswagen’s current status is in-between: software now deployed allows its “ID” electric vehicles to be updated remotely, with a fix for what Hilgenberg called “teething problems”.
Blume ordered a review of CARIAD’s strategy last year. Hilgenberg said that rethink took six weeks of “intensive workshops ... sometimes emotional”.
CARIAD does not plan to cut staff, Hilgenberg said. But it will have a new focus on efficiency. For now, it will focus on delivering “Level 3” automated driving — on certain highways, under certain conditions — in partnership with Bosch. Fully automated driving for consumers will come later.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
VW’s CARIAD software chief promises progress, one jump at a time
German carmaker’s ultimate goal is a ‘unified’ software and electronics architecture for all group vehicles
Detroit — Volkswagen’s software division, CARIAD, has emerged from a review ordered by VW’s new CEO with a plan to work towards a unified software architecture for future vehicles one jump at a time, according to CARIAD chief Dirk Hilgenberg.
“I call our program ‘triple jump’,” Hilgenberg told Reuters at the CES technology trade show in Las Vegas. “You do one jump after another.”
The next key step will be the launch of the Porsche Macan SUV in 2024, which will have VW’s new premium software architecture.
Volkswagen’s ultimate goal is a “unified” software and electronics architecture for all VW group vehicles. It will rely on Qualcomm “system on a chip” semiconductors in Europe and North America, and in China will use super-chips developed with Chinese partner Horizon Robotics.
“We are not allowed to pull data out of China,” Hilgenberg said. Volkswagen has promised investors an update on software progress in March.
Delays and cost overruns at CARIAD were one of the factors behind the VW supervisory board’s decision last summer to oust Herbert Diess as CEO and replace him with Porsche chief Oliver Blume.
Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters a new software platform intended to enable “Level 4” autonomous driving, which was due to be implemented across the fleet from 2026, will be pushed back to the end of the decade. One source said a 2028 start was likely.
Hilgenberg declined to discuss specific dates. “Let’s deliver product,” he said.
He illustrated CARIAD’s challenge using a slide showing three diagrams representing a vehicle’s electronics.
VW’s old approach used 120 small computers controlling separate functions.
The future was shown with a schematic of an electric car ruled by one master “system on a chip” — powerful enough to run automated driving systems, stream video to the dashboard and transmit data about driving behaviour, charging habits, battery life and other functions back to VW via the “Cloud”.
Volkswagen’s current status is in-between: software now deployed allows its “ID” electric vehicles to be updated remotely, with a fix for what Hilgenberg called “teething problems”.
Blume ordered a review of CARIAD’s strategy last year. Hilgenberg said that rethink took six weeks of “intensive workshops ... sometimes emotional”.
CARIAD does not plan to cut staff, Hilgenberg said. But it will have a new focus on efficiency. For now, it will focus on delivering “Level 3” automated driving — on certain highways, under certain conditions — in partnership with Bosch. Fully automated driving for consumers will come later.
Reuters
Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high
Musk says Twitter to hold off relaunch of Blue Verified service
German carmakers’ plans fall short on challenging Tesla
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: Volkswagen Golf R grows up — maybe too much
Put a smile on a gear head this Christmas
SA must wean itself off coal for EVs to make sense, says VWSA
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.