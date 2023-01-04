Companies

Hyundai and Kia forecast 10% jump in vehicle sales

Target achievable given pent-up consumer demand and high back-orders after supply chain disruptions, analyst says

04 January 2023 - 12:22 Heekyong Yang and Hyunsu Yim
A salesperson and a potential customer discuss matters at a Hyundai dealership. Picture: REUTERS
South Korea’s Hyundai Motor and affiliate Kia forecast on Tuesday that their combined global sales will jump nearly 10% in 2023, even as last year’s sales fell short of target as a result of supply chain disruptions.

The companies sold 6.85-million vehicles in 2022, about 4% less than their combined target of 7.16-million, largely due to problems including chip and component shortages.

They said they would target global sales of 7.52-million vehicles this year.

“Hyundai plans to expand market share and operate ... by flexibly responding to market changes, accelerating its transition to electrification, responding to global environmental regulations, and optimising production, logistics and sales by region,” the company said.

Analysts said the sales targets appear to be aggressive but achievable when considering pent-up demand for vehicles.

“Hyundai Motor and Kia are seeing relatively higher back-orders of vehicles and car buyers are waiting in line to buy cars despite the recent economic environment. With that demand in the picture, the companies appear to be confident,” said Kim Gwi-yeon, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Kim added that economic obstacles such as high interest rates could dampen car sales, especially in the second half of the year after pent-up demand softens.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and Kia closed up 1.3% and 1.5% respectively, after a 0.3% fall in the benchmark market.

In October last year, Hyundai Motor cut its 2022 global sales target by about 7% to 4.01 million vehicles from 4.32-million.

Reuters

