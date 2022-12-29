Companies

IDC’s cash injection not enough to save Tongaat, says NewCo

The grower-led consortium says it has not heard from the business rescue practitioners about its proposal to acquire the sugar giant’s key assets

29 December 2022 - 10:51 Nico Gous

Grower-led consortium NewCo, which is seeking to acquire the critical assets of Tongaat Hulett, is happy about the cash injection the sugar giant received from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), but believes it is only a short-term fix.

NewCo spokesperson Simon Cleasby said in a statement on Thursday that the undisclosed sum “leaves too much uncertainty to allay growers’ concerns” about the survival of the mills and their businesses...

