Two Tongaat Hulett subsidiaries enter business rescue

Livelihoods of thousands of workers in KwaZulu-Natal are on the line

BL Premium
23 December 2022 - 10:57 Nico Gous

Two subsidiaries of sugar giant Tongaat Hulett have entered business rescue, two months after the holding company did the same.

Tongaat Hulett Sugar SA and animal feeds operation Voermol Feeds (Voermol) are wholly owned subsidiaries and have historically relied on Tongaat Hulett for financial and operational support...

