Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post, Axios reports

Trade is extremely thin ahead of the Christmas long weekend
A lethargic SA could invite heavy penalties under a new mechanism to stop dumping of dirty industry outside Europe
While making no promises Eskom hopes to keep the lights on for ‘part’ of Christmas Day
People will try to undermine the gravitas of this decision, he says after resigning from the party that expelled him
The two wholly owned businesses, which rely on Tongaat for support, are in financial distress
We see adoption of mobile devices and data as essential in order to give people better access to health, education and trade
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
Inflation slows and consumer spending almost unchanged in November
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, news website Axios reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.
Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world's 12th-richest man’s strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals — the main source of its revenue.
According to the Axios report, Bloomberg sees News Corp-owned Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron’s and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was interested in selling.
Bloomberg , the Washington Post and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Shares of News Corp were up 3% in a broadly weaker market.
In October, Rupert Murdoch had started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp, nearly a decade after the companies split.
The proposal has, however, met with stern opposition from several shareholders who say a combination on its own would fail to realise the full value of News Corp and have instead suggested a spin-off of the media company's digital real estate business or Dow Jones as an alternative to the merger.
Activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which holds about 2% of News Corp’s Class B voting shares, wrote a November letter to Murdoch and the News Corp board that Dow Jones would be highly valued as a separately-traded company.
Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research Partners, said he would be “shocked” if Murdoch sold the Wall Street Journal and has likely told his family not to sell it either.
“The WSJ is a trophy property to the Murdoch family,” he said, adding that the speculation is likely a result of his plan to reunite his media empire.
Bloomberg has not reached out to Murdoch, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reuters competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg , as a provider of financial news. Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Media mogul Michael Bloomberg looking to buy Dow Jones or Washington Post, Axios reports
Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg terminals — the main source of its revenue
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, the owner of Bloomberg, is interested in acquiring either Wall Street Journal parent Dow Jones or the Washington Post, news website Axios reported on Friday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the matter.
Such a merger would create a financial data and news giant, further firming up the world's 12th-richest man’s strong hold on the business and likely allowing his company to sell more Bloomberg Terminals — the main source of its revenue.
According to the Axios report, Bloomberg sees News Corp-owned Dow Jones, also the publisher of Barron’s and MarketWatch, as the ideal fit but would buy the Post if Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was interested in selling.
Bloomberg , the Washington Post and Dow Jones did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
Shares of News Corp were up 3% in a broadly weaker market.
In October, Rupert Murdoch had started a process that could reunite his media empire, News Corp and Fox Corp, nearly a decade after the companies split.
The proposal has, however, met with stern opposition from several shareholders who say a combination on its own would fail to realise the full value of News Corp and have instead suggested a spin-off of the media company's digital real estate business or Dow Jones as an alternative to the merger.
Activist investor Irenic Capital Management, which holds about 2% of News Corp’s Class B voting shares, wrote a November letter to Murdoch and the News Corp board that Dow Jones would be highly valued as a separately-traded company.
Craig Huber, media analyst at Huber Research Partners, said he would be “shocked” if Murdoch sold the Wall Street Journal and has likely told his family not to sell it either.
“The WSJ is a trophy property to the Murdoch family,” he said, adding that the speculation is likely a result of his plan to reunite his media empire.
Bloomberg has not reached out to Murdoch, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Reuters competes with Bloomberg News, a unit of Bloomberg , as a provider of financial news.
Reuters
Twitter reverses suspensions of journalists after free press backlash
Twitter rejigs ad placements to lure back advertisers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Trump was aware of fraud at companies, says prosecutor
‘Spoofing’ was not illegal, lawyer for former JPMorgan trader tells court
Russian tycoon to face new probe over ‘Billionaire’s Bay’ villas
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.