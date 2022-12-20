Companies

Xiaomi joins other Chinese tech groups cutting jobs

Long battle against Covid-19 is compelling companies into laying off workers and organisational streamlining

20 December 2022 - 11:47 Donny Kwok and Josh Ye
Xiaomi Mi 5. Picture: SUPPLIED
Xiaomi Corporation has started laying off workers in its smartphone and internet services business, joining a long list of Chinese tech companies cutting jobs as the country battles Covid-19.

A company spokesperson said on Tuesday that its “personnel optimisation and organisational streamlining” practice would “affect less than 10% of total workforce”. Those affected have been compensated in compliance with local regulations.

China’s social media platforms, including Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Maimai, have been flooded with posts about the job cuts this week. Chinese media first reported on Monday that the job cut would affect 15% of Xiaomi’s payroll, citing unnamed sources.

Many big tech companies in China, including Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group, have been laying off workers in recent months as China became mired in a long battle with Covid-19 outbreaks.

Xiaomi had 35,314 staff on September 30, according to the South China Morning Post, with more than 32,000 in mainland China. The latest move could affect thousands of workers, many of whom have just joined the company during the hiring spree that began in December last year.

In November, Xiaomi reported a 9.7% fall in third-quarter revenue, hit by China’s Covid-19 restrictions and softening consumer demand. Revenue from smartphones, which make up roughly 60% of its total sales, fell 11% year on year, said Xiaomi.

Reuters

