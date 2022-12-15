Small investors renew their push to get a better deal from HSBC

US central bank hikes interest rate in its efforts to get a tighter grip on inflation
Benefits for job growth, fighting xenophobia and social cohesion should inform policies
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s critics say the rule has been used selectively to neutralise his detractors
Shareholders will be left with 20% of the firm after debt holders take a majority stake
PPI increase slows by a percentage point to 15% in November
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Hydroelectric development cuts flow millions of tonnes of nutrient-rich sediment essential for crops
Malibongwe Maketa says the batsman is smiling again and has become more confident
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Hong Kong — A small group of HSBC’s Hong Kong-based retail investors is seeking support to put a resolution to the bank’s 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and put in place a plan to spin off assets.
HSBC “underperforms its peers, violates dividend commitments [and] ignores shareholder interest”, Ken Lui, an activist individual shareholder of HSBC, said on Thursday as he kicked off a renewed campaign for support from other investors. The bank’s management was “turning a deaf ear to the voice of minority shareholders”, he said.
HSBC did not immediately responded to a request to comment.
Shareholders including Lui began pushing for the spin-off earlier this year. Their latest effort comes weeks after top HSBC shareholder Ping An Insurance Group made its first public comments on the spin-off push, urging the lender to aggressively reduce costs by cutting jobs and to dispose of peripheral non-Asian businesses.
Hong Kong is HSBC’s biggest market and home to a large number of retail shareholders who formerly benefited from the bank’s once stable dividend payments. They have been particularly upset since HSBC scrapped its dividend in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic after the Bank of England asked lenders to conserve capital. HSBC has resumed paying a dividend but not quarterly, and retail investors are dissatisfied with payouts that, overall, are smaller than before.
The resolution that the activists want put to the annual meeting would call for a return to quarterly payments totalling $0.51 a share per year, HSBC’s usual pre-pandemic rate.
The bank has said repeatedly this year that it will resume quarterly dividends beginning in early 2023.
Some Hong Kong investors have vocally supported Ping An’s spin-off proposal. The bank has pushed back against a break-up.
Analysts have said retail shareholders are unlikely to have the heft to eventually force a vote on a break-up. Also, no institutional investor other than Ping An has publicly backed calls for HSBC’s break-up.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Small investors renew their push to get a better deal from HSBC
A group of retail investors seeks support for the resumption of the bank’s full pre-pandemic dividend
Hong Kong — A small group of HSBC’s Hong Kong-based retail investors is seeking support to put a resolution to the bank’s 2023 annual meeting calling on it to restore its pre-pandemic dividend and put in place a plan to spin off assets.
HSBC “underperforms its peers, violates dividend commitments [and] ignores shareholder interest”, Ken Lui, an activist individual shareholder of HSBC, said on Thursday as he kicked off a renewed campaign for support from other investors. The bank’s management was “turning a deaf ear to the voice of minority shareholders”, he said.
HSBC did not immediately responded to a request to comment.
Shareholders including Lui began pushing for the spin-off earlier this year. Their latest effort comes weeks after top HSBC shareholder Ping An Insurance Group made its first public comments on the spin-off push, urging the lender to aggressively reduce costs by cutting jobs and to dispose of peripheral non-Asian businesses.
Hong Kong is HSBC’s biggest market and home to a large number of retail shareholders who formerly benefited from the bank’s once stable dividend payments. They have been particularly upset since HSBC scrapped its dividend in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic after the Bank of England asked lenders to conserve capital. HSBC has resumed paying a dividend but not quarterly, and retail investors are dissatisfied with payouts that, overall, are smaller than before.
The resolution that the activists want put to the annual meeting would call for a return to quarterly payments totalling $0.51 a share per year, HSBC’s usual pre-pandemic rate.
The bank has said repeatedly this year that it will resume quarterly dividends beginning in early 2023.
Some Hong Kong investors have vocally supported Ping An’s spin-off proposal. The bank has pushed back against a break-up.
Analysts have said retail shareholders are unlikely to have the heft to eventually force a vote on a break-up. Also, no institutional investor other than Ping An has publicly backed calls for HSBC’s break-up.
Reuters
Musk upsets investors as he takes sales of Tesla stock to $40bn
Demand for logistics and warehousing assets is strong, says Nedbank
Vodacom completes R42bn acquisition of Vodafone Egypt business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
China ‘ill-prepared’ as wave of Covid-19 infections hits
FTX founder Bankman-Fried charged with fraud in ‘house of cards’ scheme
British assets at risk of becoming predators’ lunch in coming year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.