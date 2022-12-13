Companies

Zeda spins out of Barloworld onto the JSE

The car hire, sales and fleet management group has listed as a standalone company on the JSE main board

13 December 2022 - 11:59 Michelle Gumede

Car hire, sales and fleet management group Zeda, which holds the licence to the iconic Avis brand in SA, officially listed as a standalone company on the JSE main board on Tuesday, after a successful unbundling from industrial major Barloworld.

Barloworld undertook the unbundling as part of its strategy to trim its sprawling portfolio to focus on its core earth-moving equipment and food procurement businesses...

