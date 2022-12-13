Markets welcome better-than-expected monthly CPI data from the Labor Bureau, but warn that the rand still faces headwinds
MTN SA and MTN GlobalConnect, in partnership with a consortium, have landed a 45,000km subsea cable in SA, that is part of plans for a network connecting African countries to Europe and the Middle East.
Africa’s biggest economies are experiencing a fast-growing population of internet users, fuelled by rapidly expanding mobile broadband networks and affordable smartphones.
But the continent still lags the rest of the world in internet connectivity.
“Data traffic across African markets is expected to grow by between four- and fivefold over the next five years, so we need infrastructure and capacity to meet that level of growth and demand,” MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita said in a statement.
The project, known as 2Africa and scheduled to go live in 2023, aims to build subsea cable infrastructure directly connecting countries along the African coast to Europe and the Middle East.
MTN subsidiary MTN GlobalConnect said the landing was made at Yzerfontein and Duynefontein in the Western Cape, system will support the western and eastern sides of Africa once completed in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Subsea cables are the backbone of the internet, carrying 99% of the world’s data traffic.
The consortium includes MTN GlobalConnect, China Mobile International, Meta, French telecom company Orange SA, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone, Mauritius-based infrastructure provider WIOCC, and Saudi Arabia’s center3.
Reuters
MTN’s subsea cable to boost Africa’s connectivity
The project, dubbed 2Africa, is scheduled to go live in 2023
