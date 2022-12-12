Microsoft buys 4% stake in London Stock Exchange

Key US CPI data and interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England are likely to dominate trading this week
London — Microsoft will buy a 4% stake worth $2bn in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Group, in the latest sign of blurring boundaries between Big Tech and financial firms that have have raised concerns among regulators.
The LSE Group said on Monday the deal will bring a “meaningful” upside to revenues after 2025 from selling more of its existing products via Microsoft apps to broaden the customer base, along with better pricing of products, but it declined to give any specific estimates.
Deepening ties between the handful of big global cloud companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon and IBM, and financial companies such as banks and exchanges, have prompted regulators to scrutinise the links more closely.
Microsoft has a long-standing relationship with the LSE, and the exchange’s CEO, David Schwimmer, said that about a year ago they began talks on a more strategic relationship.
“It’s a long-term partnership. In terms of the products we will be building together, I would expect our customers to start to see the benefits of that 18 to 24 months out and we will continue building from there,” Schwimmer said.
In November 2021, Google said it would invest $1bn in CME to move the US derivatives exchange’s trading systems to the cloud. In the same month, US exchange Nasdaq and Amazon announced a similar multiyear partnership.
Regulators have expressed concern about the overreliance of financial firms on too few cloud providers, given the disruption this could cause if a provider serving many clients went down.
The EU has just approved a law introducing safeguards on cloud providers in financial services, with Britain set to follow suit.
“You should assume we do not like to surprise our regulators,” Schwimmer said, when asked if LSE Group has ensured that regulators are on board.
No traditional could
The link with Microsoft, which gives the software group a seat on the LSE Group’s board, is a partnership to reap the benefits of “consumption-based pricing”, and not a traditional cloud deal.
“We will continue to maintain our multicloud strategy and working with other cloud providers,” Schwimmer said.
Incremental costs will total £250m-£300m over 2023 to 2025, with a 50-100 basis points impact on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin over that two-year period.
Analysts asked Schwimmer to elaborate on his comment about a “meaningful” upside to revenues from the deal, but he declined.
“This feels like a key milestone in LSE Group’s journey towards being information solutions-centric, even if ‘meaningful’ revenue growth specifics are lacking,” analysts at Jefferies said. The deal could “transformationally” broaden the appeal of LSE Group’s Workspace, with a potentially compelling alternative to Instant Bloomberg available for the first time.
LSE Group shares were up about 3% and were the top performers on the blue-chip FTSE 100 index and on course for their strongest day since mid-August. Microsoft’s Frankfurt listed shares were down about 0.4%.
Interoperability
As part of the deal, the LSE Group has made a contractual commitment for minimum cloud-related spend with Microsoft of $2.8bn over the term of the partnership.
The initial focus will be on delivering “interoperability” between Workspace and Microsoft Teams, Excel and PowerPoint with other Microsoft applications, and a new version of the LSE Group’s Workspace, Microsoft said.
The LSE Group and Microsoft will look at how they could work together to potentially shift trading or clearing activities to the cloud
“It’s in a more exploratory phase at this point, but we will update the market as that continues to develop,” Schwimmer said.
The LSE Group bought Refinitiv for $27bn from a Blackstone and Thomson Reuters’ consortium, which turned the exchange into the second-largest financial data company after Bloomberg.
Microsoft will buy LSE Group shares from the Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, the exchange operator said. The deal will make Microsoft the seventh-biggest shareholder in the LSE Group, based on Refinitiv data.
Thomson Reuters, which owns Reuters News, has a minority shareholding in the LSE Group after the Refinitiv deal. It also pays Reuters for news.
Microsoft’s purchase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.