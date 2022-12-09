Companies

Ericsson strikes global patent licence pact with Apple

The deal ends a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones

09 December 2022 - 17:36 Anna Ringstrom
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Stockholm — Ericsson said on Friday it had struck a global patent licence agreement with Apple, ending a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.

The Swedish telecom equipment maker said the multiyear deal included global cross-licences for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and granted certain other patent rights.

“The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties,” it said in a statement.

The deal comes after Ericsson in January filed a second set of patent infringement lawsuits against the US maker of iPhones.

Both companies had already sued each other in the US as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.

Ericsson sued first in October 2021, claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates. The iPhone maker then filed a lawsuit in December 2021, accusing the Swedish company of using “strong-arm tactics” to renew patents.

Ericsson on Friday forecast fourth-quarter intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues of 5.5-billion-5.0-billion Swedish crowns ($530.3m-$578.5m) including the effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees.

Reuters

US regulators ban sales of Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment

The order includes phones, cameras and wi-fi routers sold by the Chinese telecoms groups
News
1 week ago

Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high

Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Companies
1 week ago

More than 20,000 new staff quit Foxconn plant in China

Taiwanese company has been grappling with strict Covid-19 restrictions that have fuelled discontent among workers
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EXCLUSIVE: More evidence of dodgy accounting at ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Fraud complaint against Spar executives the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Absa beefs up transformation with appointment of ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
African real estate investments that go beyond ...
Companies
5.
Spar chair Graham O’Connor vacates role amid ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

More than 20,000 new staff quit Foxconn plant in China

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Foxconn apologises to workers for ‘technical error’ after labour unrest

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.