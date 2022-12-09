Ericsson strikes global patent licence pact with Apple

Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
When ordinary women and men have unbridled access to justice in their communities, on their terms, they feel more empowered and connected
The bill promotes access to healthcare and protection by law-enforcement agencies for sex workers
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
O'Connor's independence was called into question due to his family’s extensive business interests with Spar and as he was a previous CEO of the group
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Iran hanged Mohsen Shekari, who had been convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran
It's true that cycling events try their best to make money, but there's a point to such fund-raising
Cyril Ramaphosa comes out swinging, World Cup fever, China eases Covid restrictions, Christmas comes early to Hamburg’s zoo, Eskom escalates load-shedding to stage 6, and more
Stockholm — Ericsson said on Friday it had struck a global patent licence agreement with Apple, ending a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.
The Swedish telecom equipment maker said the multiyear deal included global cross-licences for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and granted certain other patent rights.
“The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties,” it said in a statement.
The deal comes after Ericsson in January filed a second set of patent infringement lawsuits against the US maker of iPhones.
Both companies had already sued each other in the US as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.
Ericsson sued first in October 2021, claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates. The iPhone maker then filed a lawsuit in December 2021, accusing the Swedish company of using “strong-arm tactics” to renew patents.
Ericsson on Friday forecast fourth-quarter intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues of 5.5-billion-5.0-billion Swedish crowns ($530.3m-$578.5m) including the effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Ericsson strikes global patent licence pact with Apple
The deal ends a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones
Stockholm — Ericsson said on Friday it had struck a global patent licence agreement with Apple, ending a row over royalty payments for the use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.
The Swedish telecom equipment maker said the multiyear deal included global cross-licences for patented cellular standard-essential technologies and granted certain other patent rights.
“The settlement ends all ongoing patent-related legal disputes between the parties,” it said in a statement.
The deal comes after Ericsson in January filed a second set of patent infringement lawsuits against the US maker of iPhones.
Both companies had already sued each other in the US as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015.
Ericsson sued first in October 2021, claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates. The iPhone maker then filed a lawsuit in December 2021, accusing the Swedish company of using “strong-arm tactics” to renew patents.
Ericsson on Friday forecast fourth-quarter intellectual property rights (IPR) licensing revenues of 5.5-billion-5.0-billion Swedish crowns ($530.3m-$578.5m) including the effects of the settlement, and including ongoing IPR business with all other licensees.
Reuters
US regulators ban sales of Huawei Technologies and ZTE equipment
Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high
More than 20,000 new staff quit Foxconn plant in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Twitter CEO Musk says user sign-ups at all-time high
More than 20,000 new staff quit Foxconn plant in China
Foxconn apologises to workers for ‘technical error’ after labour unrest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.