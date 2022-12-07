Companies

Juul to settle claims by nearly 10,000 plaintiffs

The company has obtained equity investment to fund it, a spokeperson says

07 December 2022 - 11:27 Juby Babu and Chris Kirkham
Picture: BLOOMBERG / DAVID PAUL MORRIS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / DAVID PAUL MORRIS

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs said on Tuesday it had reached settlements with about 10,000 plaintiffs covering more than 5,000 cases in California.

Juul did not disclose the settlement amount as part of the settlement and court process in the federal multidistrict litigation and related JUUL Labs Product Cases. The company has obtained equity investment to fund it, a spokeperson told Reuters in a statement.

Philip Federico, a lawyer representing 60 school districts in the US in the litigation against Juul, said the settlement is a “tremendous victory for school districts burdened by the vaping epidemic”, adding that funds from it will allow school districts to recover the costs of combating the epidemic.

Partly owned by Altria Group, Juul had in September agreed to pay $438.5m to settle claims by 34 US states and territories that it downplayed its products' risks and targeted underage buyers.

In November, Juul said it had secured an investment from some of its early investors that will keep the e-cigarette maker in business. It is also planning to lay off about 400 people and reduce operating budget by 30%-40%.

The company's e-cigarettes were briefly banned in the country in late June, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concluded that it had failed to show that the sale of its products would be appropriate for public health.

But following an appeal, the health regulator put the ban on hold and agreed to an additional review of Juul's marketing application. 

Reuters

Juul strikes $40m deal to settle US vaping claim it targeted young people

E-cigarette company’s settlement is the first in a line of lawsuits targeting its claims and marketing
Companies
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richard Enthoven, investor behind Nando’s and ...
Companies
2.
Covid sets off an epidemic of heart disease and ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Disgruntled investors in Arnot OpCo coal mine ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Investec Life says mental health is a ‘hidden ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

LETTER: Sickening health cutbacks

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.