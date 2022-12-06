Watch: Stock Picks

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Business Day TV speaks to Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management
Business Day TV speaks to AlexForbes economist Khanyisa Phika
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
The verdict is a setback for the former US president as he runs for the White House again
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Tackling your questions tonight are Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.
