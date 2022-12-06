Companies

EY expects other firms to copy its proposed split

EY to continue ‘soft separation’ if support for its planned split falters amid volatile markets

06 December 2022 - 17:46 Huw Jones
A man speaks at the Ernst & Young (EY) booth during the China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing, China, in this September 1 2022 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
London — Splitting EY into separate accounting and consultancy businesses will help pay rising technology bills and “inevitably” be copied by rival Big Four firms, a top EY official predicts.

Andy Baldwin, global managing partner, said EY was holding roadshows to explain a “compelling case” for the company’s third attempt to split into two — if partners across the world give their backing in votes during in the first quarter of next year. He was talking in a Reuters Breakingviews podcast.

If ratified, the split of the firm, valued at nearly $50bn, would mark the biggest shake-up in the sector since the 2002 collapse of Arthur Andersen, the auditor that was mired in the Enron scandal and the downfall of which reduced the Big Five to the Big Four of PwC, Deloitte, KPMG and EY, formerly Ernst & Young.

“It was an appropriate time to dust down the work we did before,” Baldwin said. “I now feel it is inevitable. We do believe there is a first-mover advantage. We also believe the competition at some point in time will also have to respond,” he said. Some of the other Big Four firms have said they have no plans to copy EY.

Critics caution that splitting the business could see the auditing side suffer in the shadow of what is traditionally more lucrative consulting work. EY says the split will make it easier to raise capital to invest and create two more agile companies.

“We want our assurance business to be as successful in the future as it has been in the last 10 years,” Baldwin said.

Rejection from partners over the substance of the deal would be a problem, he said.

But if the deal was turned down because of its timing in unsettled financial markets, then it could be voted on again at a later date given the fundamental drivers of the transaction won’t change, Baldwin said.

“It may come to the timing point, so our plan is that we will continue to what we call soft separation next year, and continue to start to run these two businesses separately, albeit they will continue to be part of the single enterprise of EY,” Baldwin said.

Ireland lifts crisis-era cap on bankers’ pay

Lenders can pay bonuses of up to €20,000 for the first time in more than a decade
1 week ago

JPMorgan to join HSBC in storing $52bn in gold bars

World Gold Council gives go-ahead for the bank bank to help store bullion for the globe’s biggest gold-backed exchange-traded fund
5 days ago

EY sifts millions of resumes in bid to hire 220,000 staff

Investment banks may be cutting jobs, but professional services firms are only getting bigger
1 week ago
