Companies

Crypto group Circle ends $9bn deal with Bob Diamond-backed Spac

Termination comes as market loses appetite for blank-cheque deals and cryptocurrencies amid turbulence

05 December 2022 - 17:59 Mehnaz Yasmin
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Monday it has decided to end a $9bn deal with blank-cheque firm Concord Acquisition Corporation, nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.

“We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle’s core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle.

The company did not elaborate on its plans to go public. Circle is the principal operator of stablecoin USDC and reported a net income of $43m and nearly $400m in cash in the third quarter.

Earlier valued at $4.5bn, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord, which is backed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, in February and doubled its valuation.

Termination of the deal underscores receding enthusiasm for both special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and cryptocurrencies as turbulent markets fuelled a bearish sentiment for risky bets.

Blank-cheque vehicle 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II said in August it mutually ended its $1.25bn merger deal with crypto mining and infrastructure company Prime Blockchain.

Cryptocurrencies have fared far worse than other assets as rising interest rates and a string of high-profile collapses wiped away nearly $2-trillion from the sector’s valuation. Bitcoin, the biggest token, is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.

“While there are a lot of challenges within the crypto and blockchain industry, I am of the very firm conviction that we are going to decisively leave the speculative value phase and enter the utility value phase, and stablecoins such as USDC will play a huge part,” Allaire wrote in a tweet.

Reuters 

Crypto stocks teeter as BlackRock warns most digital-asset firms will sink

Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom as declines add to the pain of a dismal year
News
1 day ago

Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s nearly broke after $26bn wipeout

The fallen crypto mogul says he's left with just one working credit card after the collapse of FTX
News
4 days ago

DAVID SHAPIRO: FTX proves my cryptocurrency caution was justified

Do what you want with your own savings, but taking needless risks with clients’ money is unpardonable
Opinion
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Richard Enthoven, investor behind Nando’s and ...
Companies
2.
‘Long Covid-19’ party to rise in major health ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Disgruntled investors in Arnot OpCo coal mine ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Sasol’s pledges on climate change leave activists ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Investec Life says mental health is a ‘hidden ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Crypto stocks teeter as BlackRock warns most digital-asset firms will sink

News

Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s nearly broke after $26bn wipeout

News

DAVID SHAPIRO: FTX proves my cryptocurrency caution was justified

Opinion / Columnists

ECB says bitcoin is ‘on road to irrelevance’

World / Europe

MARK BARNES: Until a universal currency comes, mind that crypto

Opinion / Columnists

Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection after FTX collapse

Companies / Financial Services

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Fried to a crisp: the fall of FTX is a blow for crypto’s ...

Opinion / Columnists

DESNÉ MASIE: FTX crypto scandal is investment story as old as time

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.