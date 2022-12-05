Crypto group Circle ends $9bn deal with Bob Diamond-backed Spac

Market data including bonds and funds
If the ANC succeeds in dismissing the panel’s report, it would be the end of the matter before parliament, though some opposition parties are likely to challenge the decision in court
Main cost drivers are employee-related expenses and materials and bulk purchases
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Data shows a huge spike in cardiometabolic and cancer claims since the start of the pandemic
Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Authorities close shop owned by former Iranian footballer Ali Daei who has supported protests
Mario Pasalic nets the winning kick to seal 3-1 win over Japan
A small batch is being produced as technology demonstrators for carbon-free mobility in selected regions
Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Monday it has decided to end a $9bn deal with blank-cheque firm Concord Acquisition Corporation, nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.
“We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle’s core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle.
The company did not elaborate on its plans to go public. Circle is the principal operator of stablecoin USDC and reported a net income of $43m and nearly $400m in cash in the third quarter.
Earlier valued at $4.5bn, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord, which is backed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, in February and doubled its valuation.
Termination of the deal underscores receding enthusiasm for both special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and cryptocurrencies as turbulent markets fuelled a bearish sentiment for risky bets.
Blank-cheque vehicle 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II said in August it mutually ended its $1.25bn merger deal with crypto mining and infrastructure company Prime Blockchain.
Cryptocurrencies have fared far worse than other assets as rising interest rates and a string of high-profile collapses wiped away nearly $2-trillion from the sector’s valuation. Bitcoin, the biggest token, is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.
“While there are a lot of challenges within the crypto and blockchain industry, I am of the very firm conviction that we are going to decisively leave the speculative value phase and enter the utility value phase, and stablecoins such as USDC will play a huge part,” Allaire wrote in a tweet.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Crypto group Circle ends $9bn deal with Bob Diamond-backed Spac
Termination comes as market loses appetite for blank-cheque deals and cryptocurrencies amid turbulence
Cryptocurrency operator Circle Internet Financial said on Monday it has decided to end a $9bn deal with blank-cheque firm Concord Acquisition Corporation, nearly ten months after an earlier agreement was amended.
“We are disappointed the proposed transaction timed out, however, becoming a public company remains part of Circle’s core strategy to enhance trust and transparency, which has never been more important,” said Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle.
The company did not elaborate on its plans to go public. Circle is the principal operator of stablecoin USDC and reported a net income of $43m and nearly $400m in cash in the third quarter.
Earlier valued at $4.5bn, Boston-based Circle had amended its agreement with Concord, which is backed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, in February and doubled its valuation.
Termination of the deal underscores receding enthusiasm for both special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) and cryptocurrencies as turbulent markets fuelled a bearish sentiment for risky bets.
Blank-cheque vehicle 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp II said in August it mutually ended its $1.25bn merger deal with crypto mining and infrastructure company Prime Blockchain.
Cryptocurrencies have fared far worse than other assets as rising interest rates and a string of high-profile collapses wiped away nearly $2-trillion from the sector’s valuation. Bitcoin, the biggest token, is down by three-quarters from its record high of $69,000.
“While there are a lot of challenges within the crypto and blockchain industry, I am of the very firm conviction that we are going to decisively leave the speculative value phase and enter the utility value phase, and stablecoins such as USDC will play a huge part,” Allaire wrote in a tweet.
Reuters
Crypto stocks teeter as BlackRock warns most digital-asset firms will sink
Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s nearly broke after $26bn wipeout
DAVID SHAPIRO: FTX proves my cryptocurrency caution was justified
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Crypto stocks teeter as BlackRock warns most digital-asset firms will sink
Sam Bankman-Fried says he’s nearly broke after $26bn wipeout
DAVID SHAPIRO: FTX proves my cryptocurrency caution was justified
ECB says bitcoin is ‘on road to irrelevance’
MARK BARNES: Until a universal currency comes, mind that crypto
Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection after FTX collapse
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Fried to a crisp: the fall of FTX is a blow for crypto’s ...
DESNÉ MASIE: FTX crypto scandal is investment story as old as time
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.