Standard Bank honours Takealot Group's gender inclusivity drive

The Takealot Group, which is home to takealot.com, Superbalist and Mr D, recently received two coveted accolades at Standard Bank Top Women Awards during a ceremony that showcased the power of enabling sustainable and diverse workplaces.

With its commitment to moulding a digitally enabled and inclusive economy, Takealot Group prides itself on its transformative hiring approach which allows people from all socioeconomic backgrounds to have equitable access in the workplace and meaningful participation in the economy.

The Standard Bank Top Women Awards honour outstanding leadership, inspiration, vision and innovation among organisations that advance women. The awards cover all the major economic sectors and recognise businesses from SMMEs to large corporations.

Takealot Group was named winner of the Corporate Citizenship Award — which honours companies that strive to make a difference by investing in women and girls in SA to improve their quality of life and economic prosperity through innovative programmes.

The group was also awarded first runner-up for diversity, equity and inclusion, an award which recognises companies that empower women and embrace multiculturalism to create an inclusive workplace that displays diversity in preferential recruitment policies and skills development programmes.

These awards recognise the drive towards the equitable representation of women at the Takealot Group, where 45% of all employees are women, and among senior leadership, 40% of management positions are occupied by women.

From a youth perspective, the group has spent R45m on education-based endeavours over the past three years, with 69% of beneficiaries being women. Just under R10m has been spent on internships, with almost 50% of the recipients being young women, and a bursary programme that supports individuals pursuing software engineering studies — of which women make up 42% of all students.