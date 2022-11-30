Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: 5,000 Africans graduate from Google’s start-up academy

Business Day TV talks to Siyavuya Madikane from Google SA

30 November 2022 - 22:04
Standard Bank’s BCC division is committed to expanding the suite of simple and complex technologies that are making ever more businesses possible in Africa. Picture: 123RF
Standard Bank’s BCC division is committed to expanding the suite of simple and complex technologies that are making ever more businesses possible in Africa. Picture: 123RF

At least 5,000 small business owners across SA, Kenya and Nigeria have graduated from Google’s Hustle Academy, which equipped them with skills around SMMEs revenue and investment sources and potential. Business Day TV explored these aspects in greater detail with Siyavuya Madikane from Google SA.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Building confidence shows cracks in fourth quarter

Business Day TV spoke to Craig Lemboe, senior economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
Economy
2 hours ago

WATCH: African print fabric in the global spotlight

Business Day TV talks to Mzukisi Mbane, creative director of Imprint
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Capital Appreciation rides wave of strong demand

Business Day TV talks to Capital Appreciation joint CEO Brad Sacks
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: SA’s cement industry crumbling under challenges

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Vukile delivers double-digit interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Vukile Property Fund CEO Laurence Rapp
Companies
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
‘Fictitious’ loan puts Spar CEO under the ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Distell in a spin over diplomatic booze sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to test the waters for clothing
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nando’s joins fast foodies in taking a bite out ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Fairvest tells how it lifted letting
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.