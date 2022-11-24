Companies

Fire escape: Ford recalls thousands of Broncos and Escapes

Company has 54 reports of vehicles being set ablaze by cracked fuel injectors

24 November 2022 - 17:37 David Shepardson
A Ford Motor assembly worker in Wayne, Michigan, the US. Picture: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK
Ford Motor is recalling 634,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) worldwide over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday.

The second-largest US carmaker by sales said the recall covers the 2020-2023 model years Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with three-cylinder, 1.5l engines, including many also recalled in April because an oil separator housing could crack and develop a leak that could cause an engine fire. Vehicles repaired under the earlier recall will still need the new recall fix, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

Ford said when engines in the SUVs covered by the latest recall are operating, a cracked fuel injector could cause fuel or fuel vapour to accumulate near hot surfaces, potentially resulting in fire under the hood.

Once repairs are available dealers will update the vehicle software to detect whether a fuel injector is cracked and provide a dashboard message to alert drivers.

“If a pressure drop in the fuel rail is detected, engine power will automatically be reduced to minimise any risk, while also allowing customers to drive to a safe location and stop the vehicle and arrange for service,” Ford added.

Dealers will install a tube draining fuel from the cylinder head and away from hot surfaces and check for excessive fuel odour near the top of the engine.

The recall covers about 520,000 vehicles in the US and about 114,000 in other countries. Ford said it has 54 total reports of 1.5l engine fires, including four with cracked fuel injectors. About 13 others were probably caused by a leaking fuel injector. There are no deaths linked to the recall.

Ford said it is not telling owners to stop driving vehicles under this recall. The company projects a low failure rate for fuel injectors experiencing external leaks.

Reuters

Ford CEO says building electric cars needs 40% less labour

Bringing production in-house is necessary to preserve jobs, says Jim Farley
1 week ago

Tesla adds price cuts to incentives in China as demand softens

The move comes after CEO Elon Musk said that ‘a recession of sorts’ was under way in the country and Europe
1 month ago

VW sued by institutional investors over climate change commitments

A group of Swedish public pension funds, Danish AkademikerPension and the Church of England Pensions Board filed the suit in a German court
1 month ago
