Wiese will consider forgiving Jooste if he admits role in Steinhoff fraud

Retail tycoon has no doubt former CEO will go to jail because ‘money always leaves a trail’

10 November 2022 - 18:19 Nico Gous

Retail tycoon Christo Wiese, who took a serious beating on Steinhoff International, will only consider forgiving former CEO Markus Jooste when he admits his wrongdoing in the implosion of the retailer.          

Wiese had R59bn invested in Steinhoff but ended up with a settlement of only R8bn after the Steinhoff share price fell 95% when enormous fraud was admitted by the company in December 2017...

