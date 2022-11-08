US crude oil stocks were expected to have risen by about 1.1-million barrels last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday
The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year
FNB has committed R200m to its fourth Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, which aims to provide low-cost funding for about 150 small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SME) with the potential to create more than 1,000 jobs.
The Vumela fund four offering is specifically designed to accelerate early-stage businesses with sustainable annual turnover of between R1m and R50m a year and which have majority black ownership. The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate of 5%/year to qualifying businesses, who initially must be part of FNB’s Business Development Support Programmes run in conjunction with Edge Growth...
FNB commits R200m to small business fund
