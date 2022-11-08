×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

FNB commits R200m to small business fund

The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate to qualifying businesses with turnovers of between R1m and R50m a year

BL Premium
08 November 2022 - 12:02 Garth Theunissen

FNB has committed R200m to its fourth Vumela Enterprise Development Fund, which aims to provide low-cost funding for about 150 small-to-medium-sized enterprises (SME) with the potential to create more than 1,000 jobs.

The Vumela fund four offering is specifically designed to accelerate early-stage businesses with sustainable annual turnover of between R1m and R50m a year and which have majority black ownership. The fund will disburse loans at a fixed interest rate of 5%/year to qualifying businesses, who initially must be part of FNB’s Business Development Support Programmes run in conjunction with Edge Growth...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.