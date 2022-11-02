×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Dis-Chem delivers double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV speaks to Dis-Chem CFO Rui Morais

02 November 2022 - 21:57
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Dis-Chem has reported upbeat half-year results, delivering a 44.3% jump in headline earnings per share as consumers’ shopping returned to pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with company CFO Rui Morais.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Nearly 15,000 jobs on the line as Tongaat Hulett ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Sibanye starts process that may lead to 2,000 job ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Sasol slumps after announcing $750m convertible ...
Companies / Energy
4.
Dis-Chem says sales have recovered since backlash ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
JSE extends deadline for Fortress REIT to submit ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.