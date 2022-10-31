Tight Covid-19 curbs at Foxconn’s Chinese plant set to hit iPhone production

Drivers include Eurozone inflation data, Fed, BOE and RBA rates hikes later in the week, while Russia’s withdrawal from a Ukrainian grain transit pact sent wheat and corn prices higher
The private sector is an important bulwark against state failure but this is not a sustainable solution
The power plant will be converted into a renewable generation site powered by 150MW of solar and 70MW of wind power, and 150MW of storage batteries
Trade unions representing public servants will hold mass picket protests across the country on Monday as they push for big wage hikes.
Roger Baxter wants to take a break from industry he has worked in for more than three decades
Distressed borrowing will still support household credit demand
A total of 154 people died in a crush in Itaewon in Seoul
Young rider gets R7,000 penalty for excessive use of whip in Java Stakes
His unconventional marketing of the energy drink revolutionised the beverages industry
Taipei — Covid-19 woes at Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November output of the Apple device by as much as 30%, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, is working to boost production at its factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private.
The Zhengzhou plant in central China that employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the site, with several workers fleeing the facility at the weekend.
The possible impact on production comes amid a traditionally busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday season, which is also a prime time for vendors such as Apple.
Foxconn on Sunday said the situation was being brought under control and that it would co-ordinate backup production with other plants to reduce potential impact.
Its share price fell 1.9% on Monday vs a 1.1% rise in the broader market.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally which in turn makes up 45% of the Taiwanese firm's revenue, analysts at Taipei-based Fubon Research said this month.
It also builds the device in India and southern China, but its Zhengzhou factory assembles most of its global output.
A second person familiar with the situation said many workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was continuing.
Live on-site
Under China's ultrastrict zero-Covid-19 policies, localities must act swiftly to quell outbreaks, with measures including full-scale lockdowns.
Factories in affected areas are often allowed to stay open on condition they operate under a “closed-loop” system where staff live and work on-site. Businesses have said such arrangements pose numerous difficulties.
Foxconn on October 19 banned dining at canteens at the Zhengzhou plant and required workers to eat meals in dormitories. It said production was normal.
The measures led to people who said they worked at the site venting frustration about their treatment and provisions via social media.
Scores fled the site at the weekend, with photographs and videos on social media purporting to show Foxconn staff trekking across fields in daytime and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.
Foxconn and local authorities have not disclosed the number of any infected workers at the site. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, has since October 19 reported 264 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.
Foxconn implemented closed-loop measures in March and July at its smaller Shenzhen factory as cases in the southern city rose.
In May, the Shanghai plant of another Apple supplier, MacBook assembler Quanta Computer, was also hit by worker chaos after the discovery of Covid-19 cases despite a closed-loop system being put in place.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tight Covid-19 curbs at Foxconn’s Chinese plant set to hit iPhone production
The Zhengzhou plant that employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures, with several workers fleeing
Taipei — Covid-19 woes at Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November output of the Apple device by as much as 30%, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, is working to boost production at its factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private.
The Zhengzhou plant in central China that employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the site, with several workers fleeing the facility at the weekend.
The possible impact on production comes amid a traditionally busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday season, which is also a prime time for vendors such as Apple.
Foxconn on Sunday said the situation was being brought under control and that it would co-ordinate backup production with other plants to reduce potential impact.
Its share price fell 1.9% on Monday vs a 1.1% rise in the broader market.
Apple did not respond to a request for comment.
Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally which in turn makes up 45% of the Taiwanese firm's revenue, analysts at Taipei-based Fubon Research said this month.
It also builds the device in India and southern China, but its Zhengzhou factory assembles most of its global output.
A second person familiar with the situation said many workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was continuing.
Live on-site
Under China's ultrastrict zero-Covid-19 policies, localities must act swiftly to quell outbreaks, with measures including full-scale lockdowns.
Factories in affected areas are often allowed to stay open on condition they operate under a “closed-loop” system where staff live and work on-site. Businesses have said such arrangements pose numerous difficulties.
Foxconn on October 19 banned dining at canteens at the Zhengzhou plant and required workers to eat meals in dormitories. It said production was normal.
The measures led to people who said they worked at the site venting frustration about their treatment and provisions via social media.
Scores fled the site at the weekend, with photographs and videos on social media purporting to show Foxconn staff trekking across fields in daytime and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.
Foxconn and local authorities have not disclosed the number of any infected workers at the site. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, has since October 19 reported 264 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.
Foxconn implemented closed-loop measures in March and July at its smaller Shenzhen factory as cases in the southern city rose.
In May, the Shanghai plant of another Apple supplier, MacBook assembler Quanta Computer, was also hit by worker chaos after the discovery of Covid-19 cases despite a closed-loop system being put in place.
Reuters
Oil prices fall as China widens Covid-19 curbs
China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices
Chinese authorities urge newlyweds to have babies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Apple supplier Foxconn upbeat about revenue outlook after record sales
Vedanta and Foxconn to invest $19.5bn in chip plants in Gujarat state
Apple starts making iPhone 14 in India as it shifts from China
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.