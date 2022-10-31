×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Tight Covid-19 curbs at Foxconn’s Chinese plant set to hit iPhone production

The Zhengzhou plant that employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures, with several workers fleeing

31 October 2022 - 11:01 Yimou Lee
Foxconn Technology Group. Picture: REUTERS
Foxconn Technology Group. Picture: REUTERS

Taipei — Covid-19 woes at Foxconn's iPhone assembly plant in China's Zhengzhou city could slash the site's November output of the Apple device by as much as 30%, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry, is working to boost production at its factory in Shenzhen city to make up for the shortfall, said the person, declining to be identified as the information was private.

The Zhengzhou plant in central China that employs about 200,000 people has been rocked by discontent over stringent measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 within the site, with several workers fleeing the facility at the weekend.

The possible impact on production comes amid a traditionally busy time for electronics makers ahead of the year-end holiday season, which is also a prime time for vendors such as Apple.

Foxconn on Sunday said the situation was being brought under control and that it would co-ordinate backup production with other plants to reduce potential impact.

Its share price fell 1.9% on Monday vs a 1.1% rise in the broader market.

Apple did not respond to a request for comment.

Foxconn is Apple's biggest iPhone maker, producing 70% of iPhone shipments globally which in turn makes up 45% of the Taiwanese firm's revenue, analysts at Taipei-based Fubon Research said this month.

It also builds the device in India and southern China, but its Zhengzhou factory assembles most of its global output.

A second person familiar with the situation said many workers remained at the Zhengzhou plant and that production was continuing.

Live on-site

Under China's ultrastrict zero-Covid-19 policies, localities must act swiftly to quell outbreaks, with measures including full-scale lockdowns.

Factories in affected areas are often allowed to stay open on condition they operate under a “closed-loop” system where staff live and work on-site. Businesses have said such arrangements pose numerous difficulties.

Foxconn on October 19 banned dining at canteens at the Zhengzhou plant and required workers to eat meals in dormitories. It said production was normal.

The measures led to people who said they worked at the site venting frustration about their treatment and provisions via social media.

Scores fled the site at the weekend, with photographs and videos on social media purporting to show Foxconn staff trekking across fields in daytime and along roads at night. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the posts.

Foxconn and local authorities have not disclosed the number of any infected workers at the site. Zhengzhou, capital of central Henan province, has since October 19 reported 264 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

Foxconn implemented closed-loop measures in March and July at its smaller Shenzhen factory as cases in the southern city rose.

In May, the Shanghai plant of another Apple supplier, MacBook assembler Quanta Computer, was also hit by worker chaos after the discovery of Covid-19 cases despite a closed-loop system being put in place.

Reuters

Oil prices fall as China widens Covid-19 curbs

However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
Markets
3 days ago

China’s Covid-19 curbs weigh on oil prices

Oil drops but on track for weekly gain on supply concerns ahead of Europe’s cut-off of Russian imports
Markets
3 days ago

Chinese authorities urge newlyweds to have babies

Women are being asked by local government officials if they are pregnant
World
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Gold Fields defends Yamana deal as the clock ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Blue Label hints at Cell C’s future in fintech
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Balwin ups dividend as semigration boosts interim ...
Companies / Property
4.
Medium-term budget makes SA bonds a solid bet in ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
IDC raises its stake in Mozal Aluminium
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Apple supplier Foxconn upbeat about revenue outlook after record sales

Companies

Vedanta and Foxconn to invest $19.5bn in chip plants in Gujarat state

Companies

Apple starts making iPhone 14 in India as it shifts from China

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.