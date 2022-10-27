×

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig

27 October 2022 - 21:56
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha and Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

