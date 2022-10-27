AB InBev upbeat on earnings as beer sales take off

But Asian markets benefited from speculation that major central banks are considering slowing their aggressive interest hikes
Brussels — Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s largest brewer, reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday as beer sales accelerated, and raised its 2022 outlook to the top end of its previous forecast range.
AB InBev, the maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois, sold 3.7% more beer and other drinks during July-September, a growth rate faster than in the first or second quarters, with strong expansion in Mexico and SA.
The Belgium-based brewer succeeded in pushing through higher prices or persuading consumers to shift to higher-priced “premium” brands in all major markets except China, where the zero-Covid policy has curbed economic growth.
CEO Michel Doukeris told Reuters in an interview that beer is proving resilient in the face of inflation, with consumers still willing to pay a little bit more for “premium” brands as employment remains high.
He said that even in Europe, where consumers are switching to lower-cost grocery retailers, they continue to buy established beer brands and, in some cases, are choosing beer over of higher priced wine or spirits.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 6.5% on a like-for-like basis to $5.31bn in the third quarter, above the 5.2% forecast by analysts in a company-compiled poll.
The company said it now expects its core profit to rise 6%-8% this year, from a previous range of 4%-8%, which it maintains as a medium-term outlook.
AB InBev shares rose 6.6% to €50.35, one of the strongest performers on the FTSEurofirst index of leading European shares.
Competitors
AB InBev’s largest rivals, far more reliant on Europe, gave a more cautious view of the beer market.
Heineken warned of early signs that European drinkers are starting to cut back after sales rose by less than expected in the third quarter, while Carlsberg warned of weakening consumer sentiment while raising its 2022 forecast.
Heineken said sales in Britain and Italy declined.
Trevor Stirling, beverage analyst at Bernstein, noted Heineken has reported beer volume growth double that of its rivals and far higher revenue expansion, though expectations were for even higher figures.
“It’s really about the tone. If anything, Heineken results were stronger. Heineken, though, said ‘hold on and be careful’,” he said.
Carlsberg CEO Cees ’t Hart said on Thursday the Danish brewer has seen little evidence of rising inflation hitting beer sales, but there is a bigger risk of lower volumes and downtrading to cheaper brands in the coming months.
For it and Heineken, Europe represents at least 50% of third-quarter business, against less than 15% for AB InBev.
The continent is experiencing the sharpest shock from higher energy prices linked to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns that consumers, with reduced disposable income, will cut back on nonessential consumer goods such as beer.
Unilever, whose brands include Persil and Magnum ice creams, gave a downbeat assessment of consumer sentiment in both Europe and China on Thursday.
Doukeris said that costs for next year are not expected to rise as steeply as in 2022, except for Europe where there is likelyto be a greater effect from energy prices.
One bright spot for brewers could be the Soccer World Cup starting on November 20, an event that typically leads to a spike in drinking, albeit normally during its regular spot in the northern hemisphere summer.
Reuters
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
AB InBev upbeat on earnings as beer sales take off
Brewer raises 2022 outlook to the top end of its previous forecast range
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.