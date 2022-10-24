×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis on Remgro, Brait and Sabvest

Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

24 October 2022 - 21:59
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

In Trade of The Week, independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta gives a Quan-tech-mental analysis on Remgro, Brait and Sabvest.

In Trade of The Week, independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta gives a Quan-tech-mental analysis on Remgro, Brait and Sabvest.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Land Bank resumes lending to agri sector

Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Economy
29 minutes ago

WATCH: Is the Gold Fields-Yamana deal too expensive?

Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst at Mergence Corporate Solutions, Peter Major
Companies
37 minutes ago

WATCH: ‘Defensive’ portfolio boosts Spear Reit

Business Day TV spoke to co-founder and CEO Quintin Rossi
Companies
3 days ago

WATCH: Focus on Steinheist

Business Day TV caught up with author of the book and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
FNB makes retail bank leadership changes
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Anchor expects JSE to rally 16% over the next 12 ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers and Prosus shares take hit after China’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Dis-Chem expects bump in profit amid controversy
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
WATCH: Can SA afford a 3% public sector wage hike?
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.