×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock picks

Business Day TV talks to Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Byron Lotter from Vestact AM

21 October 2022 - 15:50 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions today are Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss and Byron Lotter from Vestact AM.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Logistical disruptions wipe R16bn off Sasol’s ...
Companies / Energy
2.
FNB aims to grow users by boosting mobile sales
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Stonehage Fleming agrees to buy Rootstock ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Orion Minerals secures R250m in funding from IDC ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Rain the only suitor left as jilted Telkom sheds ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.